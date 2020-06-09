Ex-Felon charged with having a shotgun

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department were called to MacArthur on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. They were alerted to a fight happening in a car located in a parking lot along Robert C. Byrd Drive.

Deputy J.T. Howard approached the car and saw 44-year-old Kevin Wayne Lloyd acting nervous. He requested to search the vehicle. That is when he found a shotgun which was within reach of Lloyd.

Mr. Lloyd has multiple felony convictions on his record and is not allowed to own a gun. He was arrested and charged with being a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm and being a Prohibited Person in Possession of a Concealed Firearm.

If convicted, Mr. Lloyd faced up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He was arraigned in front of Magistrate Tomi Peck and taken to the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

