Ex-Marshall football player pleads to child porn charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Marshall football player has pleaded guilty to sending videos of children engaged in sexual conduct to an undercover FBI agent.

Jeremiah Taylor of Huntington entered the plea Monday to distribution of child pornography. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says Taylor used a mobile messaging application to send the videos. Taylor also admitted to asking for photos of a 9-year-old girl naked in sexually-explicit poses.

Taylor played defensive end for Marshall from 2010 to 2013. He faces at least five years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for Sept. 28 in Huntington.