Ex-VA employee sentenced for leaking medical records

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A former Department of Veterans Affairs employee has been sentenced to six months in prison for leaking the medical records of Richard Ojeda.

Ojeda, a former Army major, was running for Congress in West Virginia.

Jeffrey Miller of Huntington was sentenced Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in federal court. Miller acknowledged accessing the medical records of six veterans when he was working for the VA’s benefits administration. Miller admits taking a picture of Ojeda’s records, then sending the image to an unnamed acquaintance.

Ojeda says the records were distributed among high-ranking Republicans to derail his congressional campaign in 2018.

He lost the 3rd Congressional District election in 2018.

