Ex-West Virginia councilman charged in Capitol riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors charged a former councilman for the city of Parkersburg, West Virginia, with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Eric Barber appeared Wednesday in court in southern West Virginia after charges were filed of entering a restricted area, disorderly conduct and theft. The criminal complaint alleges Barber entered the Capitol wearing a “green combat style helmet and a green military style field jacket.” A judge ordered him released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

A preliminary hearing is set in Washington, D.C., for March 10. Barber was elected to the Parkersburg City Council in 2016. He lost his reelection bid in November.