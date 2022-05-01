DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Did you know there is a an Exceptional Youth Emergency Shelter in Southern West Virginia?

This shelter provides care to kids seven to 18-years-old, with an IQ below 70, Axis II Diagnosis or Autism.

Over the last four years, the shelter has helped 45 children and they hope to increase that number with a new facility. Tabatha Conn is a Shift Supervisor at SWVEYES she said they need to raise over $700,000.

“We’re the only emergency shelter for special needs in the state. Right now we can only hold 6 children. We are looking to get 10 beds. We are trying to raise $750,000,” Conn said.

The shelter will host a Founders Day Celebration on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.

You will be able to learn about the shelter as well as eat and participate in games!

The shelter is located at 142 Cherry Street, P.O. Box 361, Daniels, WV 25832. For more information contact LaAmy’a Manley at lmanley@childhswv.org.