Executive Director of United Way of Southern WV resigns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia resigned on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Megan Legursky was appointed Executive Director in November 2019. Legurksy told 59News she loved her time working with the United Way and looks forward to helping the new leader transition into the roll of Executive Director.
I’ve cherished my role with our United Way of Southern WV. 2020 has taught me so much and I’ll take with me in all aspects of my life in the future.
I’m so appreciative to everyone’s support this year – my family and friends, our staff, Board, donors, partner agencies, and community volunteers. I know this was where I was meant to be.
I am excited to help the new leader develop a solid foundation and understanding of our United Way. The future is so bright.Megan Legursky