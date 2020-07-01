Experts outline how people become infected with COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the process of contracting COVID-19.

According to the CDC, virus droplets are produced by talking, coughing, and breathing. Enough of the virus has to make into your respiratory system or build-up around you to cause an infection. Once the virus gets to your respiratory tract, it will enter your cells and replicate.

Mark Pickett, the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and Education Instructor for Princeton Community Hospital, said this is where a mask and social distancing come into play.

“With the masking any time we might lose the six foot distancing, which is that distance that science is showing us that the droplets can travel with a cough with a sneeze or even through talking, with a mask you are covering those vulnerable areas,” Pickett said.

Pickett also said aerosol transmission is another avenue for the virus to travel. He said these small particles in the air are almost impossible to manage and detect, and social distancing plays a major role in combating this type of transmission.

Pickett stressed the importance of wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, and practicing social distancing.

“The virus is looking for any way that it can spread from me to you,” said Pickett.