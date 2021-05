BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is important to make sure your pets are safe during the hot temperatures. Some tips for pet owners are to make sure they have access to plenty of cool water. If your dog stays outside, it is important to provide them with plenty of shade.

During the hot weather, choose either the morning or evening hours to take them for a walk. It is also important to feel the ground before your pet walks on it. The ground gets hotter than the air and can burn your pets paws.