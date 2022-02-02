Experts say high profile suicides cause others to consider suicide

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Many people across the nation are still mourning the loss of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

Statistics show high-profile celebrity suicides often result in more people across the nation also committing suicide.

Michelle Toman of Prevent Suicide WV, said their crisis hotline calls nearly doubled after Robin Williams’ suicide in 2014, and they’ve seen a rise in calls again this week after Kryst’s death as well.

“Suicide is truly the only completely preventable death in the world,” said Toman. “And it’s difficult in the aftermath, after we lose someone to suicide to look back and see that there were risk factors and warning signs that sometimes lead to a crisis, or an undiagnosed mental health condition.”

If you suspect a loved one may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can find a list of possible warning signs at preventsuicideWV.com

If you would like to talk with someone confidentially about suicidal thoughts, call 1(800) 255-8255. You can also text the crisis text line at 741741.