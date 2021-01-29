Experts still suggest taking precautions with elderly even after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The older population is at a higher risk for having complications with COVID-19.

Across West Virginia, anyone 65 and older are able to get either the vaccine. As of Friday, January 29, 2021, more than 100,000 people in that age group received the vaccine. Dr. Donald Reed, the Executive Director of the McDowell County Commission on Aging, said even after getting the second dose of a vaccine, it takes 14 days for it to build up immunity.

“They need to treat every visitor, every outside contact as if they could expose themselves to COVID,” Reed said.

Even after receiving the vaccine, families need to use caution when visiting loved ones.

“Until we reach herd immunity as a society I would still wear that mask for that precaution because regardless of which dose there is still that small chance that you can transmit COVID especially to that senior population,” Reed said.