Experts talk holiday shipping deadlines

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the holiday season here, it is the busiest time of year for shipping companies. Spokesperson for the Appalachian Postal District of the United States Postal Service (USPS), Tad Kelley, said the sooner you ship your packages, the better.

“It’s very simple now, my two words to guide you through this season to get you the success you need for December 25th is mail early. Mail early is starting to pass us. So the quicker you have your packages ready, your cards and letters ready for the office the better we can serve you,” Kelley stated.

Kelley said there are recommended dates for people to get letters and gifts in the mail.

“Of course, certainly for our military personnel, we want to take care and remember the fine women and men who save us everyday from harm overseas. We thank them, but their dates are pretty specific, but we would like to see their cards and letters you have for them first class mail to our post office by December 11, and that also includes priority mail,” Kelley continued.

For USPS ground service, it is recommended to have your packages in the mail by December 15, 2020. Kelley also suggested people should make sure they are not leaving their packages out once they are delivered.

“You want to make sure that you also take care of your packages once they are delivered. We don’t want to see anybody’s package stolen, so when you have your mail delivered, if you’re not going to be home, make sure your neighbor can pick it up, hold it for you. Never leave anything in your mailbox or on your porch for too long,” Kelley said.

Kelly also urged people to have the correct address on your packages to make it easier for the postal workers.

Here is a list of the recommended shipping dates to get packages delivered by December 25:

USPS Retail Group Shipping- December 15, 2020

First Class Mail Service- December 18, 2020

Priority Mail Service- December 19, 2020

Priority Mail Express Service- December 23, 2020

For additional information on shipping and cost, visit their website.