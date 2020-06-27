Experts warn about heat related illnesses during the summer season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As the weather warms up, you’ll want to know the dangers of the heat. Heat illnesses are a risk during the summer time when the temperatures are high. If you start to feel lightheaded and your skin is cold, you’ll want to go indoors, cool off and drink water. The most dangerous heat illness is a heat stroke.

Dr. Jessica Atliff with Med Express said if someone passes out in the heat, call 911 immediately.

“That is a medical emergency and can cause death,” Atliff said. “So that is the one that we get particularly concerned about and with that you have the body temperature of 103, you have a heartbeat that is fast and that is a very strong feeling.”

To avoid heat dangers, drink plenty of water, wear loose clothes and limit your time in the sun.