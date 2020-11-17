Experts warn elderly population of family gatherings this Thanksgiving

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pie: the things many people look forward to this time of year with their family and friends. Assistant Executive Director at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, Tammy Trent, said for some, Thanksgiving will be a lot different this year with COVID-19 concerns on the mind.

“Our seniors are the most vulnerable group. And since COVID is on the rise, I would ask them to be as safe as they possibly can,” Trent said.

Trent said the elderly members of our community are at risk during these hard times. They are more likely to suffer from complications with the virus if they were to get it. Trent told 59News that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy the holiday- as long as they are careful.

“Stay at home as much as possible. Make sure they limit the crowds they’re in. If they’re with family, make sure they stay within their family unit,” Trent said.

Trent said that if physically being together isn’t an option this Thanksgiving, there’s always the help of technology to connect loved ones together.

“Either do FaceTime or call their people on the phone and talk to them, because this is a lonely time for them,” Trent said.

Taking these measures this year might lead to a normal holiday next year.

“This is a different kind of year. Hopefully, next year things will be back to a different kind of normal, and we’ll be able to celebrate the holidays together,” Trent said.