Ghent, WV (WVNS) – On Capitol Hill, the debate lingers on about the country’s current debt ceiling. But what exactly is it?

The ‘debt ceiling’ is a term used to describe the amount of debt the government can accrue.

Once the government has hit a limit on both borrowing and spending money, the ceiling must be raised.

According to Pawan Jain, Assistant Professor of Finance with West Virginia University, the debt ceiling must be raised to pay off the existing debt.

“We want to make sure we can issue more and more debt because we need to issue debt to just pay the interest on our existing debt. If your unable to do that seamlessly, that’s a problem” Jain said.

That problem is referred to as a ‘default’, which means the government fails to make repayments on its debt or interest.

If this were to occur, it would cause negative effects on the American economy. But what happens when you continue to raise the debt ceiling?

Jain said if lawmakers continue to raise the debt ceiling, it will have an effect on taxes.

“The only source of revenue for the government is the tax. And I think the tax will eventually have to go up. When they raise the debt ceiling, it’s all connected. The inflation is an issue as you put in more and more money” Jain said.

Jain said if they continue to raise the debt ceiling, the money will have to come out of taxpayers’ pockets.

This includes raising taxes on goods for the government to pay off the new and current debt. Jain said raising the debt ceiling is only a temporary solution.

“The tax has to go up, but the Fed must also be very aggressive. I don’t necessarily believe like all the numbers are very strong. The economy’s pretty strong and you look at the employment numbers. It seems the Fed can be aggressive and increase the interest rate where the economy will cool down a little bit” Jain said.