Explore Princeton’s downtown at First Fridays

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – It is that time of year again to trek to downtown Princeton for some fun.

The city will put on First Fridays for a second year in a row beginning this Friday, March 6, 2020. Businesses along Mercer Street and the historic district will be offering deals all day.

Owner of Riff Raff Arts Collective, Lori McKinney, added local artists will also showcase their work alongside musicians who will perform live at places like Appalachian Coffee House.

“A lot of people have been hearing about whats happening downtown so First Fridays is a great way to come and explore it all,” McKinney said. “There are so many talented and blossoming people in this neighborhood.”

A few of the deals and performances that make up First Fridays are as follows:

-First Fridays with Nathaniel Altare (live music) at Appalachian Coffee House Princeton – 6-8 p.m.

-Special Open Mic for Kids at Stages Music School! 5-7 p.m.

-Exhibition of Drawings Opening Reception at Holler: Contemporary Appalachian Art Gallery – 5-8 p.m.

-First Friday Shamrock Art at Artistic Adventures! 4-9 p.m.

– OPEN PAINT at Hammer & Stain Princeton – 4-7 p.m.

-Meet & Greet with the amazing Lacey Vilandry, featured artist at The RiffRaff Art Boutique! Complimentary refreshments will be served. 5-9 p.m.

-Totally Glazed Donuts will be open to serve you at 7:30 a.m.! Get 10% off when you mention First Fridays!

– Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company will be open and Happy Hour will be from 5-6 p.m. with $1 off all house brewed beers.

-10% off Store-Wide at The Hatter’s Bookshop!

-10% off at WearHouse Clothing Co. when you mention First Fridays!

– 10% off when you mention 1st Fridays at 80’s Toys of Princeton WV

-Visit The Gaia Den at 222 Mercer Street. Retail hours are Noon-6pm. A variety of products like crystals, tapestries, sage and incense varieties, as well as services such as yoga and meditation.

– New Kids on The Block Consignment will offer 10% store wide off from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.