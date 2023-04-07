BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With Easter just a couple of days away, millions of Americans will be hitting the roads on a dreary Friday, April 7th.

So the Beckley Police Department wants to remind drivers to be safe as they head off to their Easter festivities as roads will be slick.

More Troopers will be out patrolling throughout the state.

Sergeant Jamie Wilhite, Department Coordinator with the Highway Safety office, said there is one offense Troopers will be looking for in particular.

“The month of April is our major campaign for distracted driver enforcement,” said Wilhite. “So there will be additional officers out on the roadways looking for any type of violation, but mainly focusing on the talking and texting while you’re driving on the roadways.”

Wilhite said it is best to leave early so you have some extra time since Friday, April 7th is a wet and rainy day.