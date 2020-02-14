Extreme Bull Riding returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Extreme Bull Riding is back for another year at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The event starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020. The event will feature cowboys from all over the country, including some from right here in West Virginia. Tyler Brown is the Rodeo Announcer. He said there is something for the entire family at this event.

“Absolutely, whether you’re 2, 22 or 102, we’ve got something for the whole entire family. Everything from our entertainer, Brett Carpenter, down to some of the very best bull riders in the world,” Brown explained.

Tickets are $22. They can be purchased here or at the door. Bull riding continues Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8 p.m.

