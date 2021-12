GHENT, WV (WVNS) – We’re in the last few days for West Virginians to renew their EZ Passes before the rates go up in 2022.

People who currently have an EZ Pass can renew for only $25 before the rates go up on January 1, 2022. The price to renew EZ Passes will jump to $26.50 when the new year hits.

The price of tolls on the interstate for those who don’t have EZ Passes will also rise by five percent. Moving from $4.00 to $4.25