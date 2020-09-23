EZ Stop in Wyoming County to reopen after employee tested positive

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An employee at the EZ Stop in Pineville tested positive for COVID-19.

The store first shut down for 12 hours on Tuesday, Sept. 22, to deep clean.

Director of Operations, Richie Walker, said he worked hand-in-hand with the Wyoming County Health Department to clean the store. Walker said the store will open Thursday, September 24, 2020, but the kitchen will not.

“So we’re way down.. We just wanna do what’s right. And again, we keep in contact with Fred about what to do and the guidelines, and he was very pleased to say the least. The cleaning efforts and everything that took place into the wee hours of the morning,” Walker stated.

Walker said nine other staff members are currently in quarantine. The kitchen will remain closed until further notice.