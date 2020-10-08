FAFSA help 101 offered virtually through Graham High School

BLUEFILED, VA (WVNS) — Stressing about children learning during a pandemic means parents have even less time to stress over college. College applications are due soon which also means so are FAFSA applications. Next week, a zoom meeting hosted by Graham High School will be available to walk parents and students through the process.

“I think that kids still have opportunities and we just have to go at it a different way, and that’s what we have to do for these kids,” Assistant Principal at Graham High School, Joanne Young said.

Young also said this is a great way to help the students, while observing social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines.

The Zoom meeting will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020. If you are interested in attending, email stephanie.seymore@sw.edu to RSVP.