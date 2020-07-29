Fair fare in Fairlea

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is making sure people still have a chance to sample classic fair food. The fair was canceled earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the “Taste of the Fair” event is going on through the end of August.

This week the event has new vendors arriving. For the end of July those include Ben Ellen’s Donuts, Belt’s Pizza, Miller’s Ice Cream, GH Steak Sandwiches, Ringmaster’s Flowering Onion, Roasted Corn on the Cob, Miller’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade and Miller’s Ribbon Fries and Corn Dogs. The stands are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

“We may not be able to have a fair this year, but we are excited our food vendors are able to join us this summer,” CEO Kelly Collins stated. “It’s been a tough year for everyone, so we are happy to provide any activities we can do safely, to provide some sort of normalcy.”

Taste of the Fair will continue through the end of August. A full schedule of vendors can be found at the State Fair of WV website and on the Fair’s social media pages.