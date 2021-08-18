Fair Queen holds crown for longest reign

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia holds the crown for Mountain State royalty.

The longest reigning queen of the fair, Brianna Pekula said since she was a child she knew this is what she wanted to be. Raised in the ag and pageants world, her two loves came together to give her the opportunity to show kids the importance of agriculture.

“I really wanted to be able to represent the fair and agriculture and all the aspects of being queen and a positive role model,” said Pekula.

Queen Pekula is the longest reigning queen due to COVID with 500 days on the throne. She said a new queen will be chosen in January of 2022.