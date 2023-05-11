BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 16-year-old Raleigh County boy said he was riding his motorcycle down one-lane roads in Lester last Thursday evening, May 4, 2023, when a white truck started to drive closely behind him, coming close and gunning its engine for about two miles.

The teen said he was scared – so scared he wrecked his motorcycle.

He said the driver exited the truck and taunted him but didn’t offer help.

The teen said he was terrified and hid in the woods until the man left.

Once he got cell reception in the secluded area, he said he called his mother.

“I found my son,” said the boy’s mother, Jennifer Hensley of Fairdale. “When my son saw me, and I saw him, he just kind of let go, and he just started vomiting. He was that scared.”

The family said at least one neighbor witnessed the alleged incident.

But when Hensley and her fiancée, Brandon Tolliver, asked another neighbor, an off-duty deputy, he allegedly told the family he had no knowledge of the incident.

Later, Hensley said, the teen identified the off-duty deputy as the man who allegedly caused him to crash and then allegedly failed to help him.

“This cop tried to run my son off the road eight times,” said Hensley. “He succeeded in one, and my son had to hide in the woods from him. When I dialed 911, I was told I needed to call his lieutenant.”

According to the family, West Virginia State Police referred them to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. They said they have filed a complaint with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and want to press charges.

“I’d like to see it brought to light,” said Tolliver. “I mean, a cop needs to be held accountable just like anybody else. It don’t give nobody the right to treat any human being like that.”

Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday said on Wednesday, May 10, 2022, he is aware of the alleged incident.

Canaday said he cannot legally discuss personnel issues.