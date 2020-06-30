Fairmont Medical Center grand opening

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Fairmont Regional Medical Center closed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The action left many West Virginians without medical care. However, a grand opening for a new facility, Fairmont Medical Center happened on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement:
“The closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center (FRMC) in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic was a devastating loss for Fairmont and all of Marion County. For 80 years, FRMC served the community with its emergency room caring for 20,000 patients every year. West Virginia has lost four hospitals in the last year, making it clear there is a critical need for access to quality healthcare for West Virginians. The new Fairmont Medical Center will not replace all of those jobs lost, but will help provide those services and is progress for WVU Medicine and the Marion County community. As we continue to battle this global pandemic, I am confident that this medical center will provide vital services to countless families with its emergency department, inpatient beds, and laboratory services. FMC’s services are more essential than ever to ensure our communities have access to the reliable, quality healthcare they deserve, no matter where they live.”U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)