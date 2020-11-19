Fairmont Police looking for driver of SUV that hit boy on Walnut Ave/5th St.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont Police are on the lookout for a driver who struck a child and fled the area of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue in Fairmont, Wednesday.

According to officers, the boy was outside playing with friends and riding his bike when a Chevy Equinox LT of an unknown year, which is either dark blue, dark gray or black in color struck him.

The vehicle left the scene without stopping and officers are in the process of trying to identify the driver, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

The boy is set to be discharged from Ruby Memorial Hospital on Thursday, officers said.

Those with information on the incident or knowledge of the driver’s identity are asked to call the Fairmont Police Department with any relevant information at 304-366-4200.