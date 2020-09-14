Fairmont State opens 2021 fall semester applications and eases testing requirements

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As the impact of the global pandemic continues to be felt by students, Fairmont State is easing admission requirements for the fall 2021 semester. Students now have access to apply for admission without needing to submit an ACT or SAT score. The TEAS exam will be required for students applying for admission to the School of Nursing.

Fairmont State will suspend the standardized test requirement (ACT and SAT) for students applying for fall 2021 freshman admission. This modification will not change the admissions policy, but is only a temporary modification for those entering in fall 2021 due to situations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic for certain has not changed one thing, and that post pandemic employers will still be looking for highly qualified professionals, with an academic credential to support their work in the profession,” said Admission and Enrollment Administrator Chris Sharp. “We want to make sure students aren’t being deterred from planning from their future. We want to make sure students know that planning for their future is something they can do now to begin to kind of put their life back on track even post pandemic.”

President of the University, Dr. Mirta Martin said that joining the Falcon Family is more than just a matter of preference, it is a matter of destination.

For more information on how you can join the spring 2021 or fall 2021 freshman class at Fairmont State University, visit the universities website. To apply for admission, visit fairmontstate.edu/apply.