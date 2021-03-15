Fairs and Festivals: A Look Ahead

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of many events throughout the State, but one of the most devastating: the cancellation of the State Fair of West Virginia.

“The last time we did an economic impact study, it was $13.8 million back to the state of West Virginia,” Kelly Collins said. “That money wasn’t there and there’s a lot of people outside the state fair that suffered.”

Kelly Collins is the Chief Executive Officer for the State Fair of West Virginia. She said those who suffered include civic groups, school groups, and local hotels, but Collins told 59News they are not the only ones.

“There’s 50 food vendors and multiple other vendors that set up here at the state fair for that extra little boost of income for the winter months,” Collins said. “Another thing is that we hire around 250 people with a payroll of about $250 thousand for those 10 days. Those people lost out on that extra revenue that sometimes they depend on.”

Collins said because of the cancellation in 2020, there was no income coming in to the state fair. She said several generous donors stepped up to help, as well as hosting Taste of the Fair and a Drive Thru Christmas Lights Show.

Regardless of the events and the help, the team still is unable to get back to business.

“Right now, what we’re doing is we’re focusing on the relief efforts with COVID-19 and we’re working with the Greenbrier County Health Department to have mass vaccination clinics,” Collins said.

Collins adds their staff of 10 is working hard to plan the 96th annual State Fair of West Virginia, a process that takes months.

“I hope that people are patient with us as we start planning and start making some very exciting announcements over the next few months,” Collins said. “We work closely with the local, state and of course the CDC health officials to make sure we can have a safe for everyone involved and we’re excited to see everyone.”

The State Fair of West Virginia even sent out an email asking people to take a survey regarding their feelings towards large-scale events, such as the fair. Questions included what would make people more comfortable attending the fair, what reason you may have for not wanting to attend, and even how comfortable you would be attending an outdoor concert.

The State Fair of West Virginia is currently being planned for Aug. 12, 2021 through Aug. 21, 2021.