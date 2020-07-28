Fairs, festivals hopeful for 2021 after Gov. Justice announces funding

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — There is hope for all fairs and festivals that lost money this year due to COVID-19.

Governor Jim Justice announced Monday, July 27th, 1.3 million dollars would be given to the 392 fairs and festivals in the state. The money was given from the governor’s contingency fund to reimburse the funding the fairs and festivals would have gotten from the state’s budget to hold their events.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair, said while they are excited for 2021, it is still scary. She explained we don’t know yet exactly what guidelines will look like this time next year.

“If we are able to have our events we are going to need more cleaning supplies, more staff to make things safe for everybody. So, this money is going to help save several events across the state,” Collins said.

In year’s past, the State Fair used some of the money from the state budget to help cover premiums for youth livestock shows. It’s not clear yet exactly how the money will be used in 2021.