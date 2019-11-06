Fall foliage at peak in southern WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s fall foliage season is coming to an end, but there is still time to see color in the southern part of the state.

The West Virginia Tourism Office released its final fall foliage report. The Tourism Office says foliage is at its peak along the Interstate 64/77 corridor in the southern counties. The Eastern Panhandle should also have color remaining.

The Tourism Office recommends taking a road trip on I-64 from Beckley to Sandstone Falls this week.

For weekly fall foliage updates and travel inspiration, visit www.WVtourism.com/fall.