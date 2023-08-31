Tropical Storm Idalia influenced sunsets from around the region

Thursday we continue to see the outer cloud layer from now Tropical Storm Idalia but high pressure along with Idalia pushing back out to sea, clouds fade this morning into the early afternoon. More sunshine west to east as the day push on but temps are held back in the low 70s thanks to northwest winds. A little breezy at times, but overall, a nice fall like day to enjoy.

Tonight, winds shift from the southeast which typically keeps our eastern side of the state cooler. Temps drop quickly after sunset as a result into the 50 for many, with eastern mountains and deep valleys in the upper 40s under clear skies.

Friday is a mostly sunny day as we begin to warm up a touch. High pressure still in control slides a bit farther towards our south allowing for warmer westerly winds to build in. Temps push into the upper 70s with a few in the lowlands inching closer to the 80 degree mark. A few afternoon clouds build but we remain dry.

Our Sports Zone Game of the Week between the Greenbrier East Spartans and Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles will be a comfortable one with low humidity and temps cooling back from the mid 70s into the 60s by the end of the night. Overnight lows once again dip into the low to mid 50s.

Saturday is looking fantastic as we get back to a more summer like feel. Sunshine mixed with a cloud or two in the afternoon keep us seasonable near the low 80s. No matter your plans, we’ve got a nice day to enjoy the outdoors.

Sunday repeats the dry trend as high pressure hangs tough keeping us in sunshine. Highs inch a little warmer over Saturday with the low to mid 80s. Not a bad way to spend the Labor Day Weekend!

Labor Day Monday, is looking to feel a lot like summer as we push temps into the mid and upper 80s. A touch of humidity for a dash of hazy sunshine makes for one nice holiday weekend as we unofficially say goodbye to summer. For those not ready to give it up just yet, we aren’t expecting a big cool down just yet.

Tuesday is another mostly sunny day with temps warming quickly into the upper 80s. A few more clouds in the afternoon build as humidity continues to rise. So far, we’re looking to remain dry as we kick off a short work and school week.

Wednesday features a nice start but clouds build in the afternoon for a partly sunny day. Highs in the upper 80s once again as we enjoy a nice summer week. A stray shower west possible as our next system inches closer to the region but most look to stay dry.

In your extended forecast, the late summer sizzle remains but we do introduce a few shower chances and afternoon rumbles. Nothing too concerning just yet as our pattern remains more like summer than our fall transition. Fall fans will just have to wait a bit longer as we enjoy the last few weeks of the Summer Season.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. A few high clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY

More sunshine, a touch warmer. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine & toasty. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

MONDAY

Sunshine, slightly more humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY

Sun with afternoon clouds building. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Iso. Shower PM. Sunshine otherwise. Highs in the 80s

THURSDAY

Sunshine. PM Sct. T-storm. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY

More sunshine, mild. Highs in the 80s.