DRY CREEK, WV (WVNS) — A downed tree is blocking two lanes of traffic in the Dry Creek area.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News they received a call at 5:25 p.m. about a fallen tree at the intersection of Coal River Road and John Jarrell Lane. They said the tree took down power and cable lines.

The Coal River Fire Department and crews with Appalachian Power responded.

Both lanes are closed to traffic right now.