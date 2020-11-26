Families look to keep holiday traditions alive during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is officially the holiday season, with Thursday, Nov. 26 observed as Thanksgiving.

Although many celebrations may look different this year, families like the Corbet’s and Edward’s are still trying to keep the traditions alive.

“We like to visit family… spending time together. that’s very important to us,” Corbet said.

“We usually do a big family meal… but we’ve split things up so we can do smaller groups,” Edwards said. “Our grandparents are getting a lot older, so it’s kind of important that we try to see them, but limit their exposure to.”

Most travelers said the biggest tradition they want to keep alive is seeing family, just on a smaller scale than normal. They hope next year ‘s celebrations can be held on a larger, more normal scale again.