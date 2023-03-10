CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Kimberly Burks’ son Quantez Burks was 37 years old when he was taken to Southern Regional Jail one year ago.

Less than 24 hours later, his fiancee called the jail to make bail.

It was then a jail worker casually notified the family that Burks had died, the family alleges.

Quantez is one of 14 people who have died at the jail over the last year.

On Friday, a number of national organizations joined Burks at the state capitol, calling for Gov. Jim Justice, and United States senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to support the groups’ request for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Southern Regional.

“The surge that we see in questionable deaths at SRJ is immoral, it’s unjust, and it’s impermissible,” Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the national Poor People’s Campaign.

Pam Garrison, co-chair of the West Virginia Poor People’s campaign, the state chapter of the national organization, asked Barber to get involved earlier this year.

“Mountaineers are not free, right now,” Garrison said. “We’re in handcuffs. We’re in oppression. We’re in poverty. Stand with us.”

Reuters data shows West Virginia’s jail death rate is among the nation’s highest. Two-thirds of those who die in a regional jail in the state do so within their first month of incarceration before they have had a trial.

Miranda Smith’s father, Alvis Shrewsbury, died at Beckley ARH-Hospital shortly after entering the jail on a charge of DUI.

“A 45-year-old healthy dad, brother, son, grandfather and friend to many entered SRJ and only survived 19 days of brutal and inhumane treatment,” Smith told those at the rally. “We knew from Dad, himself, on phone calls and Facetime with us, that he had been beaten, and he was badly hurt, and he needed medical attention, and he never received any help at all, until he was out of SRJ’s facility.”

The families reported the state withholds loved ones’ bodies, and belongings, and won’t give out information about the final moments of the inmate’s life.

They said they distrust autopsy reports issued by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, as statements by jail officials could influence the findings.



“Jail doesn’t mean bad treatment, no health care, beatings, abuse, unexplainable death and the need for second autopsies to override the state autopsy,” said Barber.