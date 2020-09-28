Families of those with health complications stress importance of wearing masks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- It’s an era where you don’t leave your home without your phone, keys, wallet, and now, your mask. Shelba Nickoson, a senior citizen in Beckley, said a mask has become part of her everyday outfit.

“My goodness, I wear them all the time, anywhere I go,” Nickoson said.

She’s not alone. Charles Banks also said he’s wearing a mask for his health.

“You don’t want to die, you don’t want to catch that stuff,” Banks said.

But Nickoson said for some, catching COVID-19 could be a death sentence. She said she’s lucky to not suffer from any auto-immune disease or health complications, but her sister has to deal with some of her own. Nickoson said her family takes any and all precautions to prevent her sister from catching a virus that could be very harmful to her health.

“She has all kinds of underlying conditions,” Nickoson said, “We all wear masks though.”

Nickoson said everyone needs to do their part in keeping her sister and others who battle health complications safe. For those who don’t cover their face in public, she has a simple message for them.

“Shame on you… If you don’t wear a mask, you’re being selfish,” Nickoson said.