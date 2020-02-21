Family drug treatment court to open in another WV county

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A family drug treatment court is set to open in another West Virginia county.

The opening of the court at the Nicholas County Courthouse in Summersville is scheduled for Friday. Three state Supreme Court justices are expected to attend. The event is open to the public.

It is the last of five family treatment courts to open under a pilot program. Others are in Boone, Ohio, Randolph and Roane counties.

The Legislature approved the new court system last March.

Family treatment courts are aimed at protecting abused and neglected children while helping parents facing the potential loss of custody to overcome substance use disorders.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)