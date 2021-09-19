Family farm hosts community for fall fun

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Fall in Southern West Virginia means pumpkin patches, corn mazes and family time.

And you can find all that and more at Oke’s Family Farm in Cool Ridge. For nearly twenty years the Okes Family Farm entertained the community with a multi-acre corn maze, pumpkin patches, and games for kids.

Owner Kevin Okes said the farm started as an idea and blossomed into what it is now.

“About twenty years ago my wife and I went to another farm out in Indiana and we thought somebody ought to do this back home and we decided to start from there and it’s grown every year,” said Okes.

Okes said every year people brave the heat to snatch up the extra-large pumpkins but the best time is the end of September into October. He said they close up shop each year on Halloween.

