Family located in Greenbrier County after car gets stuck while on scenic drive

RENICK, WV (WVNS) – A family has been located by first responders after their car got stuck while on a scenic drive through Greenbrier County on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Dispatchers told 59 News one of the people called 911 just before 7 p.m. to report themselves lost. They say the family was driving near the Little Creek and Slabcamp area just east of Renick when their car got stuck.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Greenbrier County deputies along with Frankford, Renick, White Sulphur Springs and Anthony Creek volunteer fire departments responded.

As of 9:00 p.m. they were working to help move the car.

