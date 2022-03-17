BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Quantez Burks died in custody at Southern Regional Jail on March 1, 2022. Now, his family alleges his death was under suspicious circumstances and they are searching for answers.

“They are angry, there are a lot of unknowns at this time so they want answers,” Love McCall, spokesperson for the family, said. “But, regardless of what those answers may be, it should have been no result to death.”

Attorney Dwight Staples said he requested a federal investigation with the Department of Justice and a state investigation through the Raleigh County Prosecutor’s Office into Burks’ death and those investigations are in their preliminary stages. He says the family ordered a second autopsy outside of the State Medical Examiner, but no reports are released yet. Staples also said he plans to request surveillance video from Southern Regional Jail.

“I do not know if that footage will be released, but it is our hope that it would be released so that the community will know exactly what happened,” Staples said.

Burks was arrested on February 28, 2022 on Wanton Endangerment and Obstructing an Officer charges.

59News reached out to Southern Regional Jail for comment and we were directed to a statement on Burks death from March 1, 2022, stating:

“Quantez Lamer Burks, 37, of Beckley, had been arrested on wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer charges when he was brought to the Southern Regional Jail at around 2 p.m. Monday. He was combative both during the admission process and later that evening.

He was again combative at around 10 a.m. the following morning, assaulting multiple staff while attempting to force his way out of the section. He was then taken to an administrative segregation section of the facility, where he collapsed upon being taken to a cell. Staff immediately provided emergency medical assistance, but were unable to revive him.

DCR and the State Police are investigating the incident in accordance with agency policy.”