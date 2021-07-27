Family of slain toddler urge courts to deny parole hearing

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Three years ago Candice Jones was found guilty on multiple charges following the beating death of her two year old son. Jones is now up for parole next month and those closest to her want her to stay put.

Wanda Mann is the big sister of Candice Jones. She said the day she found out her nephew was beaten and lying in a hospital bed on life support because of her sister- her entire world turned upside down.

“The whole family is just angry. How do you choose not to take care of your child? How do you choose not to protect your child,” said Mann.

Jones is facing a 15 year sentence but is up for parole next month. Her family said she deserves to stay behind bars.

“She needs to realize and me and the family we will fight. Every parole hearing that she has we will fight to make sure that she stays there,” said Mann.

She said sister or not, little Joe needs justice.

To show support you can visit the family’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/JusticeForLilMan/.