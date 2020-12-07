Family opens CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s funeral service to public

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the City of Charleston, the family of Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson agreed to open the memorial service up to anyone from the public.

Although initially restricted to family, law enforcement, and first responders, Cassie’s mother decided to allow the general public in until capacity is met.

The funeral services are scheduled to take place at Noon, Tuesday, Dec. 8, with visitation scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The public entrance is on the Clendenin Street side of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.