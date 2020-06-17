Family opens fresh produce market in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A Mercer County family celebrated the grand opening of their new produce market on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new business in Bluefield called Hillbilly Farms, LLC.

The store offers fresh fruits and vegetables grown on local farms across Southern West Virginia.

Father and son owners, Doug and Jacob Lusk, told 59 News they saw a need for more affordable produce that’s not from out of state.

“We’d go into the grocery store and see this organic food and the prices, to us, were just outrageous,” Doug added. “So we figured, why not get together with some local farmers and create a produce store that’s more affordable to our community.”

Lusk said if they don’t have a fruit or veggie that a customer wants, they’ll do their best to find it and bring it in.

The store is located in the Airport Plaza at 1926 Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield. They will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.