Family Refuge Center receives new resource for survivors

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Family Refuge Center in Lewisburg has a new resource available for sexual assault survivors.

Project Beloved was founded after a 17-year-old was raped and murdered. The organization offers Beloved Bundles as a way to empower survivors of rape.

Martha Mitchell, a volunteer for Project Beloved, said the Family Refuge Center can now give these Beloved Bundles to rape survivors after their personal belongings are taken into evidence at the hospital for a forensic exam.

“There’s been a lot of research that they deal with it in different ways, but definitely to let them know that they’re loved,” Mitchell said. “That’s the whole beloved part of Project Beloved, to let them know that they’re loved by God and that they’re important in our world.”

Mitchell told 59News these bundles include a shirt, pants, underwear, and shoes. For more information on the Beloved Bundles, visit the Family Refuge Center Facebook page or the Project Beloved website.