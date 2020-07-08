Family speaks out following homicide investigation in Greenbrier County

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A grieving family is begging for the community’s help to assist deputies in solving a homicide investigation.

Danny and Daisy Foster were found dead in their home after a fire broke out early April 2, 2020. It was believed the couple died in the fire, but after an investigation it was discovered Danny and Daisy were killed before the flames broke out.

Crystal Foster, the oldest daughter is still in shock, and can’t think of anyone who would want to hurt her family.

“I can’t think of not one person that either one of them would have an issue with, or anybody would have an issue with either one of them. They were just all around good people,” Crystal Foster said.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department has followed every lead and tip that’s come in. However, no arrests have been made. Greenbrier County Sheriff, Bruce Sloan, is asking for any information from the public to help bring justice to the grieving family.

“They may have information that they think is not relevant, or doesn’t really mean anything, it’s not that important, and they don’t want to trouble us with it. But we are looking for any information that we can follow up on,” Sloan said.

The youngest daughter, Sara Foster, is also asking anyone to come forward to help bring closure to the heartbroken family.

“We just want justice for our parents. We just need to know what happened so we can get that closure,” Sara Foster said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.