PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local Sheriff’s Department has an academy date for three new deputies.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department recently hired three new recruits to help fill the gap in their staffing. Monday, January 16, 2023, Tucker Cook, Zach Cook and Jacob Ellison will go to the State Police Academy.

The new deputies aren’t strangers to their new co-workers. Zach Cook has a brother-in-law on the force, Tucker Cook has a brother with the department and Jacob Ellison is the son of Sheriff Brad Ellison.

“I told him the pros and cons of it. Maybe tried to steer him in a different direction because of the atmosphere and everything but he decided to do this and take the civil service test,” Brad Ellison said.

Jacob Ellison said he felt strongly about going into this field. “I’ve been around it my whole life, my dad’s been a deputy my whole life. Just something I’ve always wanted to do.”

“It really opens your eyes up especially coming out of high school. It really opens your eyes up to the world and shows you not everyone in this world is good. The guys here are good and teach us everything we need to know,” Tucker Cook said.

Sheriff Ellison added they may hire at least one more deputy in the new year.