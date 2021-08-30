Family Treatment Court opens in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Family Treatment Court is officially open.

Family Treatment Court is designed to help people with substance abuse disorder who are also involved in child abuse and neglect cases. The goal is to get children returned to a safer and more stable home environment faster and more effectively than traditional methods. They also strive to help people overcome substance abuse disorder and mental illness, and improve the quality of life for them and their families.

Stephanie Bond, the Director of Probation Services for the WV Supreme Court of Appeals, said this program has been successful so far.

“It’s been fantastic, we have had such success, more than we ever dreamed we would have this early on, because we just started the Family Treatment courts in October of 2019, so a lot of it has been done during the pandemic,” Bond explained.

This is the ninth Family Treatment Court to open in West Virginia.