Family wants action after claims of elderly woman blocked in home from snow, DOH assures problem will be taken care of

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man says he’s continually asked plow crews to stop piling snow in front of his sisters front walk and driveway for years, with no results.

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the pile of snow blocking her in, almost cost her life.

Francis Meredith lives in a house at the end of a dead end street. She’s 80 years old and has cancer. Tuesday morning, she had a medical emergency. However, when EMS responded, they had to get out and shovel a three and a half foot pile of snow left by a plow crew, just to get to her inside the house.

“I was very upset,” said Francis’ brother, Freddie Meredith. “That was, you know, uncalled for. It would only take another three or four feet of plowing and it would have been open enough to get to her.”

Freddie Meredith said the issue has gone on for years, and has even made him feel that his sister is not safe in her own house.

“No I do not [feel that she is safe]. You know, she has a lot of health problems and this is not the first time we’ve had to call an ambulance in to come pick her up. But you know in the winter time they just pile the snow up so high in front of her house to where you can’t get to her,” said Meredith.

Meredith said this is an issue he’s been asking for assistance with for over a decade.

“Since 2008 when she first moved here,” he explained. “I called for years asking them to plow a little bit farther so we could get into her. They blocked her garage and access to her home, and I finally gave up. I never got any response.”

However, there is some good news. 59News spoke with the Division of Highways about the issue. They told us the district manager is going to personally make the Meredith family’s issue a top priority to ensure that it never happens again.