Family Worship Center taking precautions following COVID-19 outbreaks at local churches

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is calling for face masks, social distancing and testing as local health officials report several COVID-19 outbreaks linked to West Virginia churches.

After giving the green light to open their doors, Worship leaders want congregants to know they are still taking this virus seriously.

Specifically at the Family Worship Center in Beckley, Pastor Luke Hodges said having a 6,500 square foot building helps them follow CDC guidelines.

“We have lines on the floor and arrow directions helping people know which way to go,” Luke said. “Creating that six foot base between each person. If you come with a family you can seat as a family but we seat the people six feet apart on the pews. And we keep a pew between each pew blocked off.”

Luke said they are also taking the temperatures of each member before entering and encouraging people to wear a mask while inside the church building. His wife Jamie Hodges said being able to attend church inside of a building brings a little bit of normalcy back during an uncertain time for many.

“Just the sense of community. You know it’s fun being out in the parking lot but your in your own little bubble so being inside and being able to see people physically, not necessarily hugging and shaking hands like we would normally do,” Jamie said. “But even just a wave or air hug just brings sense of community and I think builds moral it helps lift the spirits.”

Luke said they are monitoring the COVID-19 cases in the area and if cases rise in the county they will take the necessary measure either to cancel services or move them back outside. Right now Family Worship Center has two services on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and on Wednesdays one at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.