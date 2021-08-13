Famous cinnamon rolls return to State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Friday, August 13, 2021, was the second day of the state fair, and people were hungry for all the tasty treats. One of the most popular food items which keep people waiting in line for hours is the cinnamon rolls.

Long lines tend to be the norm when getting a cinnamon roll. That could be because it takes two hours to make one batch of rolls; however, Raymond Naeyaert, the co-owner of Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls, said they arrive early in the morning and try to limit the number of people in line.

“We do everything for love, we use high-quality ingredients and we make it consistent,” Naeyaert explained.



And that consistency has customers coming back year after year.