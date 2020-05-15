Famous state fair cinnamon rolls available in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — People will not have to wait until the state fair to get their hands on this delicious treat!

The famous Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls are available in Fairlea now. The owners changed the name from Cinn-Sational to Son’s-Sational earlier this year to honor their father.

The cinnamon roll stand is usually open this time of year for the big flea market at the state fairgrounds. While the flea market was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, co-owner, Raymond Naeyaert, said they still wanted to provide their famous treats for their loyal customers.

“For the last 35 years, we’ve been coming here. Our customers have been extremely loyal, so we really want to make sure we keep them happy,” Naeyaert explained.

The stand will be set up next to the old Retro Donut shop in Fairlea. It is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. People have until May 23, 2020 to get their cinnamon rolls.