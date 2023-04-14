UNION, WV (WVNS) – A local favorite festival is returning this summer.

Farmer’s Day, a celebration of everything Monroe County has to offer, returns this summer, June 2nd and 3rd, 2023.

Michelle McFall, the president of the Union Area Chamber of commerce says Farmer’s Day will include street dances, a 5k race, a parade, fireworks, and more.

“It’s awesome to see the whole community come together. It’s kind of just a Monroe County thing. There are thousands of people who come out to it. It doesn’t matter if it’s cold and raining or it’s hot and you’re melting – everybody comes from everywhere,” said McFall.

Farmer’s Day will also feature a raffle where you can win anything from a yeti cooler up to $10,000 cash.

A majority of the money raised goes toward funding scholarships for graduating James Monroe High School seniors.